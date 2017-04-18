Subscribe to our Content

SUP Competitions at NC Coast | Main | Looking for Counterfeit Bills in Wilkes
Tuesday
Apr182017

Gov Signs Bill But Has Reservations

DateTuesday, April 18, 2017 at 12:28PM

NC Gov Cooper signed a bill to strengthen the Rainy Day Fund but with reservations. Governor Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 7, An Act to Strengthen the Savings Reserve, as Recommended by the Legislative Research Commission. Governor Cooper shared the following statement on the bill signing:  "Today I signed HB 7 that saves 15 percent of each year's tax revenue growth for the state's rainy day fund." Cooper also said, "However, I caution lawmakers that bills like this combined with others could ultimately hurt efforts to give tax breaks to middle class families and to invest in schools and economic development."

