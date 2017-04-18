Hospital Visitor Restrictions for Flu Lifted
Visitor restrictions due to flu are lifted at area hospitals. Wilkes Regional Medical Center and Hugh Chatham Memorial in Elkin both lifted restrictions last week. Wake Forest Baptist Medical is lifting restrictions as of today. The visitor restrictions, which affected children age 12 and under, have been in place since late February to help control the spread of flu. The influenza virus continues to circulate in the Triad region, but at lower rates, so area hospitals have lifted visitor restrictions. As a reminder, any visitors and family members coming to hospitals should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – when visiting patients.
