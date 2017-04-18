Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Apr182017

New Ronda Commissioner

DateTuesday, April 18, 2017 at 12:33PM

Ronda has a new Town Commissioner.  Gene Fowler was unanimously named to replace the seat vacated by Cody Soots, who resigned earlier this month.  Soots was given a letter and asked to resign due to lack of attendance at Town Hall Meetings. Fowler was sworn in before the Easter Weekend to fill Soots’ two year term on the board which ends this November. Fowler, 73, unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Ronda board in 2009 and 2015. He has lived in Ronda for 17 years and is retired from Elkin Furniture. 

