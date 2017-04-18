Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Break-In of Unoccupied House | Main | SUP Competitions at NC Coast »
Tuesday
Apr182017

Robots Competition at WCC

DateTuesday, April 18, 2017 at 12:31PM

Wilkes County high school students competed with robots during the Robotics Competition hosted by Wilkes Community College instructors from the Applied Technologies Division. The competition took place on Tuesday, April 11, in the gymnasium in Randolph Hall on the Wilkes Campus, included three categories: Urban Search and Rescue; Drag Racing; and Battle Bots Competition.  There were winners from all county high schools.  A complete list of winners can be found below.

Winners of the Urban Search and Rescue were:

  • ·         First place – Preston Dowell and Lane Testerman, East Wilkes High School;
  • ·         Second place – Eustacio Limon, Cody Stone and Juan Mariano, Wilkes Central High School;
  • ·         Third place – Dalton Johnson and John Shepherd, West Wilkes High School;
  • ·         

 

The Battle Bots competition requires students to use their robots to push bean bags to the opponent’s side within a limited time. The robot with the least number of bean bags wins.

 

Winners of the Battle Bots were:

  • ·         First place – Chris Owens, West Wilkes High School;
  • ·         Second place – Austin Hutchens and Jaston Bullins, East Wilkes High School;
  • ·         Third place – Zailyn Chumyen, Will Hoover, Chase Colbert and Tanner Medley, North Wilkes High School;
  • ·         

 

The Drag Racing competition is a double elimination event. Students are allowed to compete in the drag race using their robots from the Urban Search and Rescue competition; contestants may modify their robots and are encouraged to do so. Two robots race at the same time, and incur penalties if they leave their lane or come into contact with one another. Robots that intentionally run into another contestant are disqualified. Each school has a winner, and the winner from each school competes in the final heat.

 

The winners of the Drag Racing competition were Mitchell Brown and Ryan Dauer of West Wilkes High School.

 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.