Robots Competition at WCC

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 12:31PM

Wilkes County high school students competed with robots during the Robotics Competition hosted by Wilkes Community College instructors from the Applied Technologies Division. The competition took place on Tuesday, April 11, in the gymnasium in Randolph Hall on the Wilkes Campus, included three categories: Urban Search and Rescue; Drag Racing; and Battle Bots Competition. There were winners from all county high schools. A complete list of winners can be found below.

Winners of the Urban Search and Rescue were:

· First place – Preston Dowell and Lane Testerman, East Wilkes High School;

· Second place – Eustacio Limon, Cody Stone and Juan Mariano, Wilkes Central High School;

· Third place – Dalton Johnson and John Shepherd, West Wilkes High School;

·

The Battle Bots competition requires students to use their robots to push bean bags to the opponent’s side within a limited time. The robot with the least number of bean bags wins.

Winners of the Battle Bots were:

· First place – Chris Owens, West Wilkes High School;

· Second place – Austin Hutchens and Jaston Bullins, East Wilkes High School;

· Third place – Zailyn Chumyen, Will Hoover, Chase Colbert and Tanner Medley, North Wilkes High School;

·

The Drag Racing competition is a double elimination event. Students are allowed to compete in the drag race using their robots from the Urban Search and Rescue competition; contestants may modify their robots and are encouraged to do so. Two robots race at the same time, and incur penalties if they leave their lane or come into contact with one another. Robots that intentionally run into another contestant are disqualified. Each school has a winner, and the winner from each school competes in the final heat.

The winners of the Drag Racing competition were Mitchell Brown and Ryan Dauer of West Wilkes High School.