SUP Competitions at NC Coast
World-class competition with excellent weather and surf conditions ruled this weekend’s 2017 Hobie and Salt Life SUP Surf Pro-Am in Wrightsville Beach. After back-to-back qualifying heats and intense finals competition, Martin Letourneur from Saint-Malo, France, captured the overall performance trophy, All Waterman Award. The Wrightsville Beach SUP Surf Pro Am is a prelude to this week’s 7th Annual West Marine Carolina Cup, the world’s largest gathering of professional and amateur paddleboard athletes, and a major stop on the World Paddle Association’s World SUP Tour. All races, clinics, demos, plus an expo and trade show will originate at host hotel Blockade Runner Beach Resort, April 18-23.
