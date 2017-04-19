Subscribe to our Content

Children and ATV Dangers

DateWednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:53AM

All-terrain vehicle-related injuries remain a large public health problem in this country, with children more adversely affected than adults. According to researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, the major risk factors for young riders are preventable. Data from 2013, the most recent reporting year from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, showed that an estimated 99,600 ATV-related injuries in the United States required a trip to the ER. Of those, approximately 25 percent were in children under 16. The factors for relatively high rates of death and injury for children are more powerful machines, younger drivers and lack of safety equipment and risky driving behavior. The most common causes for ATV injuries among young riders are vehicle rollover, collision with a stationary object and ejection from the vehicle. 

