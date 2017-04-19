Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Apr192017

Felony Hit and Run in Wilkes

DateWednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:57AM

Charge of felony hit and run was issued against a Wilkes woman for a hit and run of a DOT worker yesterday afternoon.  The DOT worker was on Brushy Mountain Road and was exiting his vehicle when he was hit by a green Toyota car driven by an elderly woman.  The DOT worker was seriously injured and taken to Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.  The incident happened just before 2pm.  About 2 hours later, the woman was found by the NC Highway Patrol and identified as Hazel Blevins, age 78, of Moravian Falls. Blevins was arrested at her home and charged with felony hit and run.

