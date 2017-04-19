More NC Jobs
Some good news on the job front in our state. Ryan-AL, Inc., a specialty manufacturer of fiberglass doors will create 53 jobs and invest $1.7 million to open a manufacturing facility in Caldwell County, Governor Roy Cooper announced last week. The company will move production back to the United States from China with this decision. “North Carolina competes for business with locations around the world,” Governor Cooper said. Ryan-AL Door Systems, with headquarters in Diamond Bar, California, makes and distributes a wide variety of fiberglass doors and aluminum framed windows. The company currently manufacturers its products in China but was seeking a competitive business location in the United States when they decided to come to North Carolina.
Reader Comments