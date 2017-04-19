Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Apr192017

School Break and Congratulations

DateWednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:55AM

Wilkes County Students and Teachers are about half way through their Spring Break. Wilkes County Schools Spring Break is this week through April 21 with students and teachers returning on Monday, April 24th.  Speaking of Teacher here in Wilkes, congratulations to Wilkes County School's Principal of the Year, Sandra Burchette, of East Wilkes Middle School.  And, congratulations to Wilkes County School's Teacher of the Year Mr. Sam Yount of West Wilkes Middle School. 

