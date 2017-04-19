WCC Adding Buildings
The Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees met on Thursday, April 13, at the John A. Walker Community Center on the Wilkes Campus. Trustee Terry Bumgarner reported on the college’s request for proposals for designer services. Seven design firms submitted proposals, and three were interviewed by the building and grounds committee. The committee selected LS3P Associates LTD as the designer for the culinary lab building. LS3P was also the designer for the Herring Hall renovation project. The design contract amount (established by State Construction) is $177,000.00. Also, the college proposes to construct a lab building for welding and diesel technology programs adjacent to the current Alleghany Center facility. The estimated size of the building is 2,500 square feet with a construction cost of $225,000. The project will be financed with $150,000 of ConnectNC bond funds and a $75,000 required match from Alleghany County.
