Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stolen Car | Main | School Break and Congratulations »
Wednesday
Apr192017

WCC Adding Buildings

DateWednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:56AM

The Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees met on Thursday, April 13, at the John A. Walker Community Center on the Wilkes Campus. Trustee Terry Bumgarner reported on the college’s request for proposals for designer services. Seven design firms submitted proposals, and three were interviewed by the building and grounds committee.  The committee selected LS3P Associates LTD as the designer for the culinary lab building. LS3P was also the designer for the Herring Hall renovation project. The design contract amount (established by State Construction) is $177,000.00. Also, the college proposes to construct a lab building for welding and diesel technology programs adjacent to the current Alleghany Center facility. The estimated size of the building is 2,500 square feet with a construction cost of $225,000. The project will be financed with $150,000 of ConnectNC bond funds and a $75,000 required match from Alleghany County.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.