Wednesday
Apr192017

Wilkes and DOT Plans

DateWednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10:55AM

The road plans affect Wilkes, and the public is invited to upcoming meetings. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will be holding public information sessions across the state on the Draft 2018-2027 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The purpose of the public information sessions is to inform the public about the projects in the Draft STIP and to gather input on the process to create it. For NCDOT Division 11 counties (Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin) the public information sessions will be held on April 20, 2017 at Western Piedmont Council of Governments Offices in Hickory from 5 -7 PM.

