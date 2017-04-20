Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Apr202017

Merlefest Starts One Week From Today

DateThursday, April 20, 2017 at 10:53AM

It's begins one week from today. With only one week until the start of MerleFest 2017, presented by Window World, the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro is buzzing with activity. Starting next Thursday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m., and running through Sunday, April 30, an estimated 75,000 participants will gather at this year’s 30thhomecoming of musicians and music lovers to celebrate the world renowned MerleFest.  There will be over 100 artists performing on 13 stages spread across campus. The 30th celebration of MerleFest is a milestone that brings many MerleFest artists back to the festival’s stages for fresh collaborations and special events, such as The Transatlantic Sessions Tour will come to MerleFest. The complete lineup and stage schedules are posted at merlefest.org/lineup and available on the MerleFest mobile app, which includes festival updates in real time.

