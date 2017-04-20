Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Apr202017

NC Hurricane Matthew Recovery Continue

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Governor Roy Cooper met with Robeson County leaders last week to urge progress in programs that help families and communities recover from Hurricane Matthew; he also toured several locations impacted by the storm. Also last week, the Governor announced a request to Congress for nearly $1 billion in additional funding to address the $4.8 billion in damages identified in the 50 disaster-declared counties. Cooper met with local government, tribal and school leaders. Robeson County suffered significant damage from the storm, which brought record-setting rainfall to much of central and eastern North Carolina Oct. 8-9. Collaborations between state, federal and local partners, with support from corporations and volunteers, are helping the community recover.

