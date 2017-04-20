NC Hurricane Matthew Recovery Continue
Governor Roy Cooper met with Robeson County leaders last week to urge progress in programs that help families and communities recover from Hurricane Matthew; he also toured several locations impacted by the storm. Also last week, the Governor announced a request to Congress for nearly $1 billion in additional funding to address the $4.8 billion in damages identified in the 50 disaster-declared counties. Cooper met with local government, tribal and school leaders. Robeson County suffered significant damage from the storm, which brought record-setting rainfall to much of central and eastern North Carolina Oct. 8-9. Collaborations between state, federal and local partners, with support from corporations and volunteers, are helping the community recover.
Reader Comments