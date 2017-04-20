Texting Scam Warning
Officials at the North Carolina State Employees Credit Union are warning customers not to respond to a text message they may get on their cell phones. Many reported receiving the message recently. Investigators say the message is a "phishing" scam, where someone is trying to get personal information and bank account numbers. They're trying to find out who's behind it and get the phone number shut down. Credit Union officials say no bank or credit union would ever ask for personal information - especially in an email or text message.
