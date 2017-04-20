Thefts from Under Storage Sheds
The Sheriff's Office is investigating two different thefts of property from under storage sheds. In the first report, a Moravian Falls victim said that 4 pickup wheels and tires were taken from underneath their storage shed. Stolen property is valued at $120. The theft occurred sometime over the weekend. In the second report, a North Wilkesboro property owner told Sheriff's Investigators that a red and white pocket rocket motorcycle valued at 300 dollars was stolen from under their shed. Again, the theft was reported over the weekend. No suspects were given with either report.
