Financial Fraud and ID Theft
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating a couple reports of financial fraud and possible ID Theft. In the first report, a North Wilkesboro victim stated that her State Employees' bank card had been used without her permission on two separate occasions. 100 dollars was stolen both times. In the second report, another North Wilkesboro victim said that someone had hacked their email account. The victim has also received emails informing him of approval for credit cards that he did not apply for. Those investigations are ongoing.
