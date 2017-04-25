Hundreds of Dollars in Property Stolen
A house on Ray Lane in Millers Creek was forcibly entered and hundreds of dollars in property was stolen. The property owner reported that stolen property included: a kids bounce house, 50-inch flatscreen TV, wheels and tires, BB gun, drone, clothes, dog kennel, Playstation 3, and other items. Stolen property was valued at $2700. Damages estimated at 800 dollars. No suspects were listed with that report. The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
