Merlefest Starts This Week
It's begins this week. It's MerleFest 2017 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro. Starting Thursday, April 27, at 2:30 p.m., and running through Sunday, April 30, an estimated 75,000 participants will gather at this year’s 30th homecoming of musicians and music lovers to celebrate the world renowned MerleFest. There will be over 100 artists performing on 13 stages spread across campus. The 30th celebration of MerleFest is a milestone that brings many MerleFest artists back to the festival’s stages for special events, such as The Transatlantic Sessions Tour. The complete lineup and stage schedules are posted at merlefest.org/lineup and available on the MerleFest mobile app, which includes festival updates in real time.
