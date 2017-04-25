NC Board of Elections Report
The N.C. State Board of Elections on Friday released a report detailing findings of post-election audits and investigations into irregularities following the 2016 elections. The Post-Election Audit Report: General Election 2016 was prepared in response to inquiries from members of Congress, state lawmakers, media organizations and the general public. The following is a statement from Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the State Board of Elections: “One ineligible vote is too many in any election; however, our analysis of irregularities does not indicate any contest was affected in November. We improve our processes with every election so North Carolinians can have full confidence in the integrity of elections.”
