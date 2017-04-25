Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« WCC 9 Ambassadors Named | Main | Merlefest Starts This Week »
Tuesday
Apr252017

NC Board of Elections Report

DateTuesday, April 25, 2017 at 12:50PM

The N.C. State Board of Elections on Friday released a report detailing findings of post-election audits and investigations into irregularities following the 2016 elections.  The Post-Election Audit Report: General Election 2016 was prepared in response to inquiries from members of Congress, state lawmakers, media organizations and the general public. The following is a statement from Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the State Board of Elections: “One ineligible vote is too many in any election; however, our analysis of irregularities does not indicate any contest was affected in November. We improve our processes with every election so North Carolinians can have full confidence in the integrity of elections.”

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.