Stolen Utility Trailers
The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two utility trailers from 2 different locations. In the first report, the victim said that his 5 x 10 black utility trailer valued at 1500 dollars was taken from his residence on Pierce Road in Millers Creek. In the second report, a black utility trailer with wooden floor and valued at 2000 dollars was taken from a residence on Mtn. Valley Church Road in North Wilkesboro. Both thefts were reported on Saturday.
Reader Comments