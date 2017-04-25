Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Hundreds of Dollars in Property Stolen | Main | WCC 9 Ambassadors Named »
Tuesday
Apr252017

Stolen Utility Trailers

DateTuesday, April 25, 2017 at 12:55PM

The Wilkes Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two utility trailers from 2 different locations.  In the first report, the victim said that his 5 x 10 black utility trailer valued at 1500 dollars was taken from his residence on Pierce Road in Millers Creek.  In the second report, a black utility trailer with wooden floor and valued at 2000 dollars was taken from a residence on Mtn. Valley Church Road in North Wilkesboro.  Both thefts were reported on Saturday.  

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.