Truck in Flooding Waters in Wilkes
Two men drove into flooding waters and off a low water bridge in Roaring River. One exited to get help and the other ended being trapped on the cab of the truck until rescued by Roaring River Firemen. The truck was swept of Cotton Mill Road Bridge by flooding waters. The driver, Christopher Smith of Ronda got out of the vehicle to get help. The passenger, Michael Butcher of Thurmond, remained, but as flood waters rose, he was trapped on the cab of the Ford pickup. Roaring River Firemen arrived and used a rope to get the man back to safety. The incident happened Monday morning.
