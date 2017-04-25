Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Stolen Utility Trailers | Main | NC Board of Elections Report »
Tuesday
Apr252017

WCC 9 Ambassadors Named

DateTuesday, April 25, 2017 at 12:52PM

Wilkes Community College appointed nine students to the Student Ambassadors program, effective for the 2017-2018 school year.  Shelia Absher of Hays, Vernon “Earl” Byrd of Mountain View, Whitley Crater of Yadkinville, Adrianne Draughn of North Wilkesboro, Joshua Estep of Millers Creek, Lisa Staley of Millers Creek, Alexis Stout of Harmony, Damaris Torres of Moravian Falls, and William Jake Shore of Hamptonville. Student ambassadors receive a $500 scholarship for each semester they serve as an ambassador. The Kulynych Foundation funds the ambassador scholarships.  

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.