WCC 9 Ambassadors Named
Wilkes Community College appointed nine students to the Student Ambassadors program, effective for the 2017-2018 school year. Shelia Absher of Hays, Vernon “Earl” Byrd of Mountain View, Whitley Crater of Yadkinville, Adrianne Draughn of North Wilkesboro, Joshua Estep of Millers Creek, Lisa Staley of Millers Creek, Alexis Stout of Harmony, Damaris Torres of Moravian Falls, and William Jake Shore of Hamptonville. Student ambassadors receive a $500 scholarship for each semester they serve as an ambassador. The Kulynych Foundation funds the ambassador scholarships.
