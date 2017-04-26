Financial Card Fraud
They have a white female suspect on video using the card and charges are pending. Wilkesboro Police were contacted regarding the unauthorized use of a charge card. The woman reported that someone had used her Kohl's card to purchase a vacuum, gaming system, and a pillow. The unauthorized charges totaled nearly 900 dollars. Police viewed surveillance video and spoke with the cashier on duty. Again, there is a picture of the unidentified suspect. Wilkesboro Police are continuing to investigate.
