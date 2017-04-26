Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Apr262017

Financial Card Fraud

DateWednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12:04PM

They have a white female suspect on video using the card and charges are pending.  Wilkesboro Police were contacted regarding the unauthorized use of a charge card.  The woman reported that someone had used her Kohl's card to purchase a vacuum, gaming system, and a pillow.  The unauthorized charges totaled nearly 900 dollars.  Police viewed surveillance video and spoke with the cashier on duty.  Again, there is a picture of the unidentified suspect.  Wilkesboro Police are continuing to investigate.

