Funeral Set for Wilkes Man Killed on Motorcycle
Funeral arrangements are set for a Wilkesboro man who died in a motorcycle wreck in Wilkes over the weekend. BRADLEY JAVON BRIDGES, age 26, of Wilkesboro, died Saturday when he wrecked a motorcycle on N.C. 18 South in the Boomer community, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol. According to the report, speed was a factor. Bridges lost control in a curve and hit a mailbox and a tree. He died at the scene. Funeral service for Mr. Bridges will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Mountlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Service from 1:00 until 2:00 on Thursday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted.
