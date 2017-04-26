NC Prisoner Dies
A prisoner in NC died this month. Inmate Adam Tipton died last week at a Winston-Salem hospital, several days after an apparent suicide attempt. Tipton was found unresponsive in his cell at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury at about 10 p.m. on April 13. Prison medical staff, local paramedics and firefighters responded and worked to resuscitate the inmate. He was transported first to Rowan Medical Center and later to Forsyth Medical Center. Tipton had returned to prison on April 12 after absconding from post-release supervision. He had been convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine and other charges in Madison County.
Reader Comments