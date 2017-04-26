Youth Suicide Prevention Classes
The Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a program of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and part of the North Carolina AHEC System, together with CareNet Counseling, an affiliate of Wake Forest Baptist, will host two sessions of “Soul Shop for Youth Workers: Ministering to Suicidal Desperation” trainings this week, April 27 and 28. Soul Shop for Youth Workers is a one-day faith based suicide prevention training program designed for church youth leaders, clergy, public school teachers, Christian school teachers, camp counselors, athletic coaches, and anyone who works with youth. The workshop teaches techniques to detect the signs of youth contemplating suicide and interventions to help save lives. The training is part of Northwest AHEC’s continuing education activities. Information about the program, course fees, and registration can be found at www.carenetcounseling.org
