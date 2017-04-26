Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Prisoner Dies | Main | Truck in Flooding Waters in Wilkes »
Wednesday
Apr262017

Youth Suicide Prevention Classes

DateWednesday, April 26, 2017 at 12:00PM

The Northwest Area Health Education Center (AHEC), a program of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and part of the North Carolina AHEC System, together with CareNet Counseling, an affiliate of Wake Forest Baptist, will host two sessions of “Soul Shop for Youth Workers: Ministering to Suicidal Desperation” trainings this week, April 27 and 28. Soul Shop for Youth Workers is a one-day faith based suicide prevention training program designed for church youth leaders, clergy, public school teachers, Christian school teachers, camp counselors, athletic coaches, and anyone who works with youth. The workshop teaches techniques to detect the signs of youth contemplating suicide and interventions to help save lives. The training is part of Northwest AHEC’s continuing education activities. Information about the program, course fees, and registration can be found at www.carenetcounseling.org 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.