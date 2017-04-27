Baptist Medical and Charity
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center this week reported that it provided community benefits − charity care, unreimbursed care, education, research and community outreach programs and services − valued at $378.1 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016. This is $1.8 million more than last year. “Our mission to improve the health of those in our community is alive every day in our neighborhoods,” said John D. McConnell, M.D., CEO, Wake Forest Baptist.
