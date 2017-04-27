Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Apr272017

County Commissioners' Divided Vote

DateThursday, April 27, 2017 at 12:00PM

Three County Commissioners voted for and two against a Resolution concerning the Raw Water Intake Project.  The Resolution stated that the County would initially pay for the Redesign Contract of the Project with the understanding that the towns of Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro would reimburse them.  Gary Blevins and David Gambill said they were for the Raw Water Intake Project but did not approve of this Resolution.  Eddie Settle said he thought this would keep the project moving forward and joined Keith Elmore and Chairman Greg Minton in voting for the Resolution.  Town of Wilkesboro representatives were there and Mayor Mike Inscore said that Wilkesboro was ready and prepared to move forward with the Raw Water Intake.

