Thursday
Apr272017

Food Recalls

DateThursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:55AM

There have been some recalls of food recently:  Frito-Lay announced it is voluntarily recalling select Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning. McCain Foods USA, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of frozen hash brown products that may be contaminated with golf ball materials that may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes. The Roundy’s Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns and Harris Teeter Brand, 2 lb. Bag of Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns are being recalled. Campbell Soup Company has recalled approximately 4,185 pounds of chicken soup products due to undeclared allergens. 8.6-oz. cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” with Best By date of Feb. 13, 2019 located on the bottom of the cans.

