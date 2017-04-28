Subscribe to our Content

« Funny Money in Wilkes | Main | Shoplifting and Drug Charges »
Friday
Apr282017

Apartment Damaged Twice in Two Days

DateFriday, April 28, 2017 at 11:37AM

The same apartment was damaged twice in 2 days.  Wilkesboro Police are investigating damages to property at an apartment on Industrial Park Road.  Wednesday, the victim returned home to find the window A/C unit pushed into the apartment and some property from the back porch thrown into the woods.  Nothing was reported stolen.  Then Thursday, the same victim returned to his apartment to find a window broken out.  Damages are estimated at $600.  There are suspects and charges are pending.

