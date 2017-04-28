Apartment Damaged Twice in Two Days
The same apartment was damaged twice in 2 days. Wilkesboro Police are investigating damages to property at an apartment on Industrial Park Road. Wednesday, the victim returned home to find the window A/C unit pushed into the apartment and some property from the back porch thrown into the woods. Nothing was reported stolen. Then Thursday, the same victim returned to his apartment to find a window broken out. Damages are estimated at $600. There are suspects and charges are pending.
