News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Wilkes Lawyer's License Suspended | Main | Flags at Half Staff to Honor Prison Official Killed This Week »
Friday
Apr282017

Deer Numbers in NC Decreasing

DateFriday, April 28, 2017 at 11:35AM

Deer numbers are decreasing in NC. During the 2016-2017 hunting season, hunters across the state reported harvesting about150,000 deer, a 7.8 percent decrease from the previous season. The amount of deer harvested was 11.2 percent below the 10-year average. The survey showed that harvests declined across all districts. “We have observed declining trends in harvest and deer numbers in some parts of the state.” said Jonathan Shaw, deer biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Causes for deer declines includeDoe harvest opportunities have increased over the years, which could lead to declines in deer numbers; Disease Outbreaks in 2012 and in 2014; The quality of habitat may be in decline due to land use practices; and Predators – Coyotes and other predators have increased in numbers over the last two decades.  Possible solutions include promoting hunting and trapping of coyotes, habitat improvement, and doe harvest management.

