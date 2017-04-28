Flags at Half Staff to Honor Prison Official Killed This Week
A sergeant at a state prison in eastern North Carolina has died after being attacked by an inmate, state officials say. Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday ordered all North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff in tribute to Sgt. Megan Lee Callahan, who was killed Wednesday while at work at Bertie Correctional Institution. Inmate Craig Wissink, who has been serving a life sentence for murder since 2004, is suspected of attacking Sgt. Megan Lee Callahan at Bertie Correctional Institution Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Housing 1,500 inmates, the prison is near the coast. Callahan, 29, had been with the department since January 2012. Flags should be returned to full staff at sunset on Friday.
