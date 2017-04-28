Funny Money in Wilkes
When they said it's not real money, he agreed to call the Police. Wilkesboro Police were called concerning a counterfeit 20-dollar bill at the McDonald's on Hwy 421. A man entered the restaurant and attempted to pay for his food with the fake cash. When the cashier told him the money was counterfeit, he paid for his food with other money and agreed to call Police. When Police arrived, they questioned the man who said he got the 20 as change back from a transaction at a gas station on Hwy 901 near Union Grove. No charges were filed and the investigation is continuing.
