Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Merlefest This Weekend | Main | Apartment Damaged Twice in Two Days »
Friday
Apr282017

Funny Money in Wilkes

DateFriday, April 28, 2017 at 11:38AM

When they said it's not real money, he agreed to call the Police.  Wilkesboro Police were called concerning a counterfeit 20-dollar bill at the McDonald's on Hwy 421.  A man entered the restaurant and attempted to pay for his food with the fake cash.  When the cashier told him the money was counterfeit, he paid for his food with other money and agreed to call Police.  When Police arrived, they questioned the man who said he got the 20 as change back from a transaction at a gas station on Hwy 901 near Union Grove.  No charges were filed and the investigation is continuing.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.