Merlefest This Weekend
It's MerleFest 2017 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro through Sunday. An estimated 75,000 participants are anticipated at this year’s 30th homecoming of MerleFest. Over 100 artists will perform on 13 stages spread across campus. The 30th celebration of MerleFest has special events, such as The Transatlantic Sessions Tour. Also, The Kruger Brothers will release a remarkable new project on Saturday and will share the Roan Mountain Suite through a live stream on Facebook. The complete lineup and stage schedules are posted at merlefest.org/lineup and available on the MerleFest mobile app, which includes festival updates in real time.
