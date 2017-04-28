Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Apr282017

Shoplifting and Drug Charges

DateFriday, April 28, 2017 at 11:36AM

Two women were taken to the Wilkes County Jail after being caught shoplifting and with drugs.  Wilkesboro Police were called to Walmart to question two white females who were being detained.  Store staff observed the two putting several items of clothing into a pocketbook and attempt to leave without paying.  Stolen property valued at 223 dollars was recovered and returned to the store.  While Police were searching the women, some drugs were found.  Both Crystal Gough of Hudson and Brandy Edwards of Winston-Salem were charged with larceny and drug violations.

