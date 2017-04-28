Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Apr282017

Wilkes Lawyer's License Suspended

Friday, April 28, 2017

A Wilkes Lawyer's License has been suspended for 5 years. The N.C. Bar Association has suspended the license of Attorney R. Tyson “Ty” Ferrell, who has practiced law in Wilkes County for many years.  Ferrell pled guilty in Wilkes Superior Court earlier this month to 15 misdemeanor counts of failure to withhold state tax. He was sentenced to a total of 90 days in jail, suspended 60 months with two years of supervised probation and three years of unsupervised probation.  Ferrell was also ordered to pay his taxes to the N.C. Department of Revenue. 

