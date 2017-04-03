Funny Money
More counterfeit 20-dollar bills are popping up in Wilkesboro. The Police were called to McDonald's on Hwy 421 regarding 6 fake 20's that were passed on different days at McDonalds. The funny money was not realized until management was making a deposit. The McDonalds on Hwy 18 received 4 counterfeit 20's last week. Police have copies of the fake cash and the investigation is still underway. As 3WC News reported last week, the Wilkesboro Police Dept Facebook page has a picture from an in-store surveillance camera of a man who is a suspect in the passing of counterfeit 20's locally. The unidentified man drives a black pickup possibly a Ford F150. You can see a picture of the suspect and get more information on the Wilkesboro Police Facebook page. If you can identify this person, you may be eligible for a reward. Call us at 336-667-7277 or Wilkes Crimestoppers at 336-667-8900 to remain anonymous.
Reader Comments