Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Board of Election Meeting | Main | NC Turkey Season »
Monday
Apr032017

NC SBI Hosting Detector Dog Trials

DateMonday, April 3, 2017 at 11:19AM

The State Bureau of Investigation is hosting this year’s United States Police Canine Association’s National Detector Dog Trials in Raleigh April 2-5.  Various dogs breeds will be tested on their ability to sniff and detect narcotics, explosives, accelerants or cadavers. SBI’s criminal specialist and K-9 Unit coordinator, Ken Mathias, is spearheading the event which attracts detector dogs from local, state and national law enforcement agencies as well as the armed forces and correction departments. Detector dogs must prequalify at regional events to enter the more difficult national competition. Awards will be given from first to 15th places.  Mathias said it is an honor to have a national certificate. The SBI has 17 detector dogs statewide, and eight will be competing in the national trials. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.