NC SBI Hosting Detector Dog Trials
The State Bureau of Investigation is hosting this year’s United States Police Canine Association’s National Detector Dog Trials in Raleigh April 2-5. Various dogs breeds will be tested on their ability to sniff and detect narcotics, explosives, accelerants or cadavers. SBI’s criminal specialist and K-9 Unit coordinator, Ken Mathias, is spearheading the event which attracts detector dogs from local, state and national law enforcement agencies as well as the armed forces and correction departments. Detector dogs must prequalify at regional events to enter the more difficult national competition. Awards will be given from first to 15th places. Mathias said it is an honor to have a national certificate. The SBI has 17 detector dogs statewide, and eight will be competing in the national trials.
