Monday
Apr032017

NC Turkey Season

Monday, April 3, 2017

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission reminds its constituents to practice safe and ethical hunting as wild turkey season opens April 8 and continues through May 6, preceded by a youth-only week from April 1 through April 7. The daily limit is one turkey and the possession and season limit is two turkeys per hunter, only one of which may be taken during youth season. During the youth season, hunting is only allowed for those younger than 16 years of age. Each youth hunter must be accompanied by a licensed adult at least 21 years old. The Commission encourages turkey hunters to follow basic safety guidelines, such as keeping their firearm muzzle pointed in a safe direction and positively identifying their target before pulling the trigger. For more information, visit www.ncwildlife.org

