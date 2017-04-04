Subscribe to our Content

Fake 20's Just Keep Getting Passed in Wilkes

The reports of fake 20's being passed in Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro just keep coming in to local police.  Wilkesboro PD received a call from Taco Bell on Hwy 421 regarding 3 counterfeit 20-dollar-bills that were passed in the Drive-Thru on March 30.  The fake cash was entered into evidence.  Great State Bank and the Secret Service are also involved in the funny money investigation.  Then a fake 20 was passed at the Hwy 421 McDonald's drive-thru on Saturday.  There is surveillance video of the two suspects in an older model Toyota Corolla.  Wilkesboro Police are still investigating.

