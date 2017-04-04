Fake 20's Just Keep Getting Passed in Wilkes
The reports of fake 20's being passed in Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro just keep coming in to local police. Wilkesboro PD received a call from Taco Bell on Hwy 421 regarding 3 counterfeit 20-dollar-bills that were passed in the Drive-Thru on March 30. The fake cash was entered into evidence. Great State Bank and the Secret Service are also involved in the funny money investigation. Then a fake 20 was passed at the Hwy 421 McDonald's drive-thru on Saturday. There is surveillance video of the two suspects in an older model Toyota Corolla. Wilkesboro Police are still investigating.
Reader Comments