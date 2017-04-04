Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Apr042017

Local Blood Drives and Donations Needed

DateTuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11:06AM

Eligible blood donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood now. Donated blood is perishable and must constantly be replenished. Red blood cells are the blood component most frequently transfused by hospitals and must be used within 42 days of donation. While donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood, type O, A negative and B negative donors are urged to give Power Reds. Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, up to six times a year, and Power Red donations may be made every 112 days, up to three times per year.  In North Wilkesboro 4/22/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Liberty Grove Baptist Church, 5899 River Rd/Liberty Grove Rd. In Wilkesboro 4/24/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wilkes YMCA, 1801 YMCA Blvd.  To help, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

