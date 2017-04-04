Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Apr042017

NC Industrial Hemp Public Meeting

DateTuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11:05AM

The Industrial Hemp Commission will host a public meeting via conference call Thursday, April 6 at 2 p.m. to review and approve applications received to grow industrial hemp under a pilot program.  Access to the conference call can be made by calling 1-646-558-8656 (U.S. Toll) ((or 1-408-638-0968 (U.S. Toll). The webinar ID is 390256250. Participants will be prompted to enter their name and email address to enter the meeting via the website, or prompted for a unique participant ID for the call. They should press # to access the call.)) The N.C. General Assembly passed Senate Bill 313 in 2015, allowing the creation of the Industrial Hemp Commission to develop the rules and licensing structure necessary to stay within federal laws. The Industrial Hemp Commission adopted temporary rules in February, setting up the application requirements and process. 

