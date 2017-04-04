NC Lt Gov in Wilkes
NC Lt Gov Dan Forest was in Wilkes over the weekend. On Saturday, Lt Gov Forest visited Caldwell and Wilkes counties. While in Wilkes, he visited the Wilkes Hall of Fame in the Stone Center. On Friday, Forest expressed his displeasure with the repeal of the NC Bathroom Bill. Forest asked, "If HB2 was right to begin with, which I believe it was, then why are we repealing it? If it is wrong, then why wait four years to fix it?" The Lt Gov also said, "Such ambiguity undercuts the legitimacy of a law that we have fought so hard to defend. We are yielding the moral high ground and giving in to a new form of corporate extortion from an unaccountable, out of state, non-elected, tax-exempt organization (NCAA)..." You can see more comments on the Lt Gov's Facebook page.
