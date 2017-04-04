Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Local Blood Drives and Donations Needed | Main | NC Industrial Hemp Public Meeting »
Tuesday
Apr042017

NC Lt Gov in Wilkes

DateTuesday, April 4, 2017 at 11:05AM

NC Lt Gov Dan Forest was in Wilkes over the weekend.  On Saturday, Lt Gov Forest visited Caldwell and Wilkes counties.  While in Wilkes, he visited the Wilkes Hall of Fame in the Stone Center.  On Friday, Forest expressed his displeasure with the repeal of the NC Bathroom Bill.  Forest asked, "If HB2 was right to begin with, which I believe it was, then why are we repealing it? If it is wrong, then why wait four years to fix it?"  The Lt Gov also said, "Such ambiguity undercuts the legitimacy of a law that we have fought so hard to defend. We are yielding the moral high ground and giving in to a new form of corporate extortion from an unaccountable, out of state, non-elected, tax-exempt organization (NCAA)..." You can see more comments on the Lt Gov's Facebook page.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.