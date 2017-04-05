Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Drive to Live This Week | Main | Fake 20's Just Keep Getting Passed in Wilkes »
Wednesday
Apr052017

5th District Art Contest for High School Students

DateWednesday, April 5, 2017 at 2:02PM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is encouraging high school students in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District to submit entries for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, which is a nationwide high school visual art competition.  “Every year our country’s top young artists have the chance to display their work in the United States Capitol where it will be seen by visitors from around the world,” said Foxx. Only high school students residing in the 5th Congressional District may compete. Students may be enrolled at public, private or home schools. Each submission must be accompanied by a completed Congressional Art Competition release form, which is available on Foxx’s website at http://foxx.house.gov/constituent-services/artcompetition.htm.  All original artwork must be submitted by Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. to Foxx’s Clemmons office. As in years past, Foxx is inviting the online community to decide this year’s winner. Following the submission deadline, a photo of each student’s artwork will be posted on Foxx’s Facebook page

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.