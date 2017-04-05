5th District Art Contest for High School Students
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., is encouraging high school students in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District to submit entries for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition, which is a nationwide high school visual art competition. “Every year our country’s top young artists have the chance to display their work in the United States Capitol where it will be seen by visitors from around the world,” said Foxx. Only high school students residing in the 5th Congressional District may compete. Students may be enrolled at public, private or home schools. Each submission must be accompanied by a completed Congressional Art Competition release form, which is available on Foxx’s website at http://foxx.house.gov/constituent-services/artcompetition.htm. All original artwork must be submitted by Monday, April 24, at 5 p.m. to Foxx’s Clemmons office. As in years past, Foxx is inviting the online community to decide this year’s winner. Following the submission deadline, a photo of each student’s artwork will be posted on Foxx’s Facebook page
