Chris Austin Songwriting Contest Finalists
The Chris Austin Songwriting Contest, hosted by MerleFest, has announced the finalists for the 2017 contest. MerleFest 2017takes place from April 27-30, on the campus of Wilkes Community College. Writers of 12 songs were selected from over 846 entries and will compete on the Austin Stage in Alumni Hall on Friday, April 28. Those selected for the contest are from as far away as New Mexico and as close as Boone. Now in its 25th year, the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest is an opportunity for aspiring writers to have their original songs heard and judged by a panel of Nashville music industry professionals. The first-place winners will receive $500 cash from MerleFest and a performance slot on the Cabin Stage. Net proceeds from the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest support the Wilkes Community College Chris Austin Memorial Scholarship. Since its inception, the scholarship has been awarded to 84 deserving students.
