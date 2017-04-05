County Commissioners Meet: Moratorium Vote Not Held
The Wilkes County Commissioners met yesterday for their first meeting in April. A Public Hearing was held prior to the Tuesday morning meeting regarding the Commissioners enacting a 60-day Moratorium on High Impact Land Use Ordinance. Seven Wilkes residents spoke and called on Commissioners to support a proposed solar farm in Wilkes. Those speaking cited job opportunities of clean energy, economic benefits, and encouraged Commissioners to not be anti-business but rather get on board with clean solar energy. At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Blevins said the Board is NOT opposed to renewable clean energy, is not anti-business, and is not anti-solar. The Commissioners were just concerned if the High Impact Land Ordinance was up-to-date. They wanted to be sure companies would protect and clean-up property after using it for something high impact such as a solar farm. Chairman Minton questioned Attorney Triplett and said they would not vote on a Moratorium but rather ask the Planning Board to quickly check and recommend any updates for the High Impact Land Use Ordinance.
