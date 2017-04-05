Subscribe to our Content

« Chris Austin Songwriting Contest Finalists | Main | 5th District Art Contest for High School Students »
Apr052017

Drive to Live This Week

DateWednesday, April 5, 2017 at 2:04PM

In anticipation of spring break and the beginning of prom season, the State Highway Patrol is conducting Operation “Drive to Live” this week through April 7th.  The operation will be conducted from 6:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. each day. The operation is an initiative by SHP to reduce the number of teenage related traffic collisions and deaths. According to National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, young drivers are significantly over represented in fatal crashes, particularly 16 and 17 year olds.  One area that is particularly concerning is distracted driving. In 2016, the Highway Patrol investigated over 57,000 motor vehicle collisions involving teenagers.  Of those collisions, 118 resulted in one or more fatalities.  Troopers will be enforcing all traffic laws around the state’s schools and conducting traffic safety education programs at the high schools prior to the school year ending.

