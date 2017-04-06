Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Apr062017

Clerks Converging on Wilkesboro

DateThursday, April 6, 2017 at 12:26PM

Town Clerks from all over North Carolina are coming to Wilkesboro.  At the County Commissioners' meeting this week, Wilkesboro Town Clerk James Byrd was there to talk about Wilkesboro hosting the 2019 Summer Conference of the NC Association of Municipal Clerks.  Mr. Byrd said this was the first time a small community had been selected for the conference.  The event will be held at the Holiday Inn in August of 2019.  200-300 people including clerks and family members are expected for the 3-day conference.  Byrd asked the County Commissioners for help with planning the event, if needed.

