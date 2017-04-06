Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Apr062017

DOT Update on Hwy 268 Construction Projects

DateThursday, April 6, 2017 at 12:27PM

Recently 3WC spoke with the NC DOT about two different construction projects on Hwy 268 East between North Wilkesboro and Elkin.  DOT Engineer David Poindexter says it will be March of 2020 before the project between North Wilkesboro and Airport Road is completed.  AIR     DOT Engineer Brandon Whitaker says the construction between Ronda and Elkin is part of a Spot Safety Project and should be completed by the end of May.  AIR   Both members of the DOT remind motorists on Hwy 268 East to be aware of the construction projects and expect delays.

