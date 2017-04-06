Hickory Crawdads Kicking Off Baseball
To help kick off the baseball season, the Hickory Crawdads will host their annual Open House on Saturday, April 8th. The free event will feature games and special ticket deals from 10:00 am -1:00 pm at L.P. Frans Stadium. Classroom Connections will be collecting school supplies in exchange for a free ticket to Opening Weekend. Those who donate at least a $5 value of the school supplies requested will receive a voucher good for any of the three games. For more information about the Open House, call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.
